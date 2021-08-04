Hathor (HTR) Reaches Market Cap of $90.88 Million

Hathor (CURRENCY:HTR) traded up 8.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on August 4th. During the last seven days, Hathor has traded down 1.1% against the U.S. dollar. Hathor has a total market capitalization of $90.88 million and $1.55 million worth of Hathor was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Hathor coin can now be purchased for about $0.50 or 0.00001262 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Hathor alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002512 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00001841 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $19.26 or 0.00048391 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.09 or 0.00100711 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $56.73 or 0.00142495 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39,680.33 or 0.99677819 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00002657 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $336.67 or 0.00845728 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Hathor Profile

Hathor’s total supply is 870,634,880 coins and its circulating supply is 180,833,876 coins. Hathor’s official website is hathor.network . The Reddit community for Hathor is https://reddit.com/r/HathorNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Hathor’s official Twitter account is @HathorNetwork

According to CryptoCompare, “Hathor (HTR) is the native unit of account of the Hathor Network, created as a utility token needed to access the decentralized payment, contracting and token issuance capabilities of its technologies. “

Buying and Selling Hathor

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hathor directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hathor should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Hathor using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Hathor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Hathor and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.