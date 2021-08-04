HC Wainwright Reaffirms Buy Rating for Cytosorbents (NASDAQ:CTSO)

Cytosorbents (NASDAQ:CTSO)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by stock analysts at HC Wainwright in a research note issued on Wednesday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They presently have a $13.00 price objective on the medical research company’s stock. HC Wainwright’s price target indicates a potential upside of 79.06% from the company’s current price.
Shares of CTSO opened at $7.26 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $314.50 million, a P/E ratio of -36.30 and a beta of 0.27. Cytosorbents has a fifty-two week low of $7.13 and a fifty-two week high of $11.68. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.83.
Cytosorbents (NASDAQ:CTSO) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The medical research company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($0.08). Cytosorbents had a negative net margin of 19.94% and a negative return on equity of 13.11%. On average, analysts anticipate that Cytosorbents will post -0.18 EPS for the current year.
Cytosorbents Company Profile
Cytosorbents Corporation, a critical care focused immunotherapy company, engages in the research, development, and commercialization of medical devices with its blood purification technology platform incorporating a proprietary adsorbent and porous polymer technology. Its flagship product is CytoSorb, an extracorporeal cytokine filter for adjunctive therapy in the treatment of sepsis, adjunctive therapy in other critical care applications, prevention and treatment of post-operative complications of cardiopulmonary bypass surgery, and maintaining or improving the quality of solid organs harvested from donors for organ transplant.
