HC Wainwright Reaffirms Buy Rating for Cytosorbents (NASDAQ:CTSO)

Cytosorbents (NASDAQ:CTSO)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by stock analysts at HC Wainwright in a research note issued on Wednesday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They presently have a $13.00 price objective on the medical research company’s stock. HC Wainwright’s price target indicates a potential upside of 79.06% from the company’s current price.

Shares of CTSO opened at $7.26 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $314.50 million, a P/E ratio of -36.30 and a beta of 0.27. Cytosorbents has a fifty-two week low of $7.13 and a fifty-two week high of $11.68. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.83.

Cytosorbents (NASDAQ:CTSO) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The medical research company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($0.08). Cytosorbents had a negative net margin of 19.94% and a negative return on equity of 13.11%. On average, analysts anticipate that Cytosorbents will post -0.18 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CTSO. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Cytosorbents during the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in Cytosorbents by 297.0% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,832 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 5,859 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Cytosorbents during the fourth quarter worth approximately $85,000. Credit Suisse AG bought a new stake in Cytosorbents during the fourth quarter worth approximately $94,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Cytosorbents during the first quarter worth approximately $96,000. 40.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cytosorbents Corporation, a critical care focused immunotherapy company, engages in the research, development, and commercialization of medical devices with its blood purification technology platform incorporating a proprietary adsorbent and porous polymer technology. Its flagship product is CytoSorb, an extracorporeal cytokine filter for adjunctive therapy in the treatment of sepsis, adjunctive therapy in other critical care applications, prevention and treatment of post-operative complications of cardiopulmonary bypass surgery, and maintaining or improving the quality of solid organs harvested from donors for organ transplant.

