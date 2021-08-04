HC Wainwright Upgrades BeyondSpring (NASDAQ:BYSI) to “Buy”

BeyondSpring (NASDAQ:BYSI) was upgraded by HC Wainwright from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has a $100.00 price target on the stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered BeyondSpring from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 2nd.

Get BeyondSpring alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ BYSI opened at $9.63 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $376.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.07 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 7.47 and a quick ratio of 7.47. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.55. BeyondSpring has a twelve month low of $8.90 and a twelve month high of $17.81.

BeyondSpring (NASDAQ:BYSI) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, June 15th. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.54) by $0.10. The business had revenue of $0.34 million during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts expect that BeyondSpring will post -2.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in BeyondSpring by 14.5% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 12,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,000 after buying an additional 1,591 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in BeyondSpring by 290.3% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 2,044 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. raised its stake in BeyondSpring by 29.9% during the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 11,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,000 after buying an additional 2,553 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in BeyondSpring by 10.5% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 41,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $462,000 after buying an additional 3,963 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of BeyondSpring by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 199,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,213,000 after purchasing an additional 5,156 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.02% of the company’s stock.

About BeyondSpring

BeyondSpring Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, together with its subsidiaries, focuses on the development and commercialization of immuno-oncology cancer therapies. The company's lead asset is the Plinabulin, a selective immune-modulating microtubule-binding agent that has completed Phase III clinical trials for the prevention of chemotherapy-induced neutropenia; and developing Plinabulin, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of later-stage non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC).

Recommended Story: Trade War

Receive News & Ratings for BeyondSpring Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BeyondSpring and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.