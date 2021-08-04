HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) CMO Jonathan B. Perlin Sells 40,000 Shares

HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) CMO Jonathan B. Perlin sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $10,000,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

HCA Healthcare stock traded down $5.25 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $248.26. The company had a trading volume of 1,528,183 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,481,836. The company has a market cap of $82.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.06, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $220.78. HCA Healthcare, Inc. has a 1 year low of $114.38 and a 1 year high of $255.13.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The company reported $4.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.16 by $1.21. The business had revenue of $14.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.61 billion. HCA Healthcare had a return on equity of 234.29% and a net margin of 8.87%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.23 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that HCA Healthcare, Inc. will post 16.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 16th will be paid a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 15th. HCA Healthcare’s payout ratio is currently 16.54%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on HCA shares. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on HCA Healthcare from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of HCA Healthcare from $215.00 to $268.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on HCA Healthcare from $222.00 to $267.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of HCA Healthcare from $232.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of HCA Healthcare from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $238.05.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sanders Capital LLC boosted its position in HCA Healthcare by 1.6% during the first quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 7,795,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,564,339,000 after acquiring an additional 121,700 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of HCA Healthcare by 111.3% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,777,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $899,815,000 after purchasing an additional 2,516,289 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in HCA Healthcare in the 4th quarter worth about $548,149,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of HCA Healthcare by 11.9% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,968,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $559,011,000 after acquiring an additional 314,801 shares during the period. Finally, Lyrical Asset Management LP grew its holdings in HCA Healthcare by 0.3% in the first quarter. Lyrical Asset Management LP now owns 2,110,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $397,583,000 after purchasing an additional 6,446 shares during the period. 68.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a health care services company in the United States. The company operates general, acute care hospitals that offer medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy.

