HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty-three brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seventeen have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $238.05.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of HCA Healthcare from $225.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “buy” rating on shares of HCA Healthcare in a report on Friday, July 9th. assumed coverage on shares of HCA Healthcare in a report on Thursday, May 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $215.00 price target for the company. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of HCA Healthcare in a report on Friday, June 18th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of HCA Healthcare from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th.

HCA stock opened at $253.51 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $83.82 billion, a PE ratio of 17.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.06, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.21. HCA Healthcare has a 12 month low of $114.38 and a 12 month high of $254.45. The business has a 50-day moving average of $220.06.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 19th. The company reported $4.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.16 by $1.21. The business had revenue of $14.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.61 billion. HCA Healthcare had a net margin of 8.87% and a return on equity of 234.29%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 30.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.23 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that HCA Healthcare will post 16.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 16th will be given a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 15th. HCA Healthcare’s payout ratio is currently 16.54%.

In other HCA Healthcare news, SVP P. Martin Paslick sold 7,672 shares of HCA Healthcare stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.55, for a total transaction of $1,592,323.60. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 31,878 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,616,278.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Deborah M. Reiner sold 3,432 shares of HCA Healthcare stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.33, for a total transaction of $714,988.56. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,576 shares in the company, valued at $1,369,978.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 23,179 shares of company stock valued at $5,327,578. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HCA. Valley National Advisers Inc. grew its holdings in shares of HCA Healthcare by 37.9% during the second quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 171 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its holdings in shares of HCA Healthcare by 7.4% during the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 694 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. ING Groep NV grew its holdings in shares of HCA Healthcare by 0.3% during the first quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 17,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,306,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc grew its holdings in shares of HCA Healthcare by 5.7% during the second quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 930 shares of the company’s stock worth $192,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, South State CORP. grew its holdings in shares of HCA Healthcare by 6.6% during the first quarter. South State CORP. now owns 959 shares of the company’s stock worth $181,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. 68.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HCA Healthcare

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a health care services company in the United States. The company operates general, acute care hospitals that offer medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy.

