HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) Insider Charles J. Hall Sells 3,000 Shares

HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) insider Charles J. Hall sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.94, for a total transaction of $752,820.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of HCA stock traded down $5.25 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $248.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,528,183 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,481,836. HCA Healthcare, Inc. has a 1-year low of $114.38 and a 1-year high of $255.13. The company has a market capitalization of $82.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.66. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $220.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.06, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.45.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The company reported $4.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.16 by $1.21. The company had revenue of $14.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.61 billion. HCA Healthcare had a net margin of 8.87% and a return on equity of 234.29%. HCA Healthcare’s quarterly revenue was up 30.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.23 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that HCA Healthcare, Inc. will post 16.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 15th. HCA Healthcare’s dividend payout ratio is 16.54%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Seven Springs Wealth Group LLC acquired a new stake in HCA Healthcare during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Valley National Advisers Inc. boosted its holdings in HCA Healthcare by 37.9% during the second quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 171 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of HCA Healthcare in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Fred Alger Management LLC bought a new stake in HCA Healthcare in the first quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, Valley Brook Capital Group bought a new position in shares of HCA Healthcare during the fourth quarter worth $49,000. 68.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on HCA Healthcare from $247.00 to $273.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of HCA Healthcare from $223.00 to $252.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of HCA Healthcare from $230.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. initiated coverage on shares of HCA Healthcare in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $215.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Seaport Global Securities began coverage on HCA Healthcare in a report on Friday, July 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $235.00 price objective on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $238.05.

About HCA Healthcare

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a health care services company in the United States. The company operates general, acute care hospitals that offer medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy.

