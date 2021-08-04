HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA) Reaches New 12-Month High at $255.06

HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $255.06 and last traded at $251.82, with a volume of 11136 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $253.51.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on HCA shares. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of HCA Healthcare from $247.00 to $273.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of HCA Healthcare from $225.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of HCA Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $218.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of HCA Healthcare from $223.00 to $252.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 19th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of HCA Healthcare in a report on Friday, June 18th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $238.05.

The company has a market capitalization of $82.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.06. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $220.06.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The company reported $4.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.16 by $1.21. HCA Healthcare had a net margin of 8.87% and a return on equity of 234.29%. The company had revenue of $14.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.61 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.23 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that HCA Healthcare, Inc. will post 16.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 16th will be given a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 15th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.77%. HCA Healthcare’s payout ratio is currently 16.54%.

In other news, SVP Jane D. Englebright sold 409 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.57, for a total value of $102,074.13. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP P. Martin Paslick sold 7,672 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.55, for a total transaction of $1,592,323.60. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 31,878 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,616,278.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 23,179 shares of company stock worth $5,327,578. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Valley National Advisers Inc. lifted its position in HCA Healthcare by 37.9% during the 2nd quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its stake in HCA Healthcare by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 694 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. ING Groep NV increased its stake in HCA Healthcare by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 17,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,306,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc increased its stake in HCA Healthcare by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 930 shares of the company’s stock worth $192,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, South State CORP. increased its stake in HCA Healthcare by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. South State CORP. now owns 959 shares of the company’s stock worth $181,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.68% of the company’s stock.

About HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA)

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a health care services company in the United States. The company operates general, acute care hospitals that offer medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy.

