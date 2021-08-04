H&E Equipment Services (NASDAQ:HEES) Shares Gap Down to $34.52

H&E Equipment Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:HEES) gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $34.52, but opened at $32.91. H&E Equipment Services shares last traded at $33.19, with a volume of 842 shares trading hands.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of H&E Equipment Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th.

The company’s 50 day moving average is $33.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.30, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a current ratio of 2.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 150.09, a PEG ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 2.27.

H&E Equipment Services (NASDAQ:HEES) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.03. H&E Equipment Services had a net margin of 0.73% and a return on equity of 15.95%. The business had revenue of $315.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $300.71 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.24 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that H&E Equipment Services, Inc. will post 1.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 18th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 2nd were given a dividend of $0.275 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 1st. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.40%. H&E Equipment Services’s payout ratio is currently 79.14%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sit Investment Associates Inc. boosted its position in shares of H&E Equipment Services by 18.7% during the 1st quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. now owns 79,075 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,005,000 after purchasing an additional 12,475 shares during the period. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of H&E Equipment Services during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,164,000. Duality Advisers LP acquired a new stake in H&E Equipment Services during the 1st quarter worth approximately $257,000. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in H&E Equipment Services by 15.1% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 62,550 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,377,000 after buying an additional 8,187 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in H&E Equipment Services by 325.7% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 372,270 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $14,147,000 after buying an additional 284,826 shares in the last quarter. 70.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

H&E Equipment Services, Inc operates as an integrated equipment services company. The company operates in five segments: Equipment Rentals, New Equipment Sales, Used Equipment Sales, Parts Sales, and Repair and Maintenance Services. It rents, sells, and provides parts and support services for hi-lift or aerial work platform equipment, cranes, earthmoving equipment, and industrial lift trucks.

