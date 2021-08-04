Head to Head Analysis: Internet Gold – Golden Lines (OTCMKTS:IGLDF) versus Telecom Argentina (NYSE:TEO)

Telecom Argentina (NYSE:TEO) and Internet Gold – Golden Lines (OTCMKTS:IGLDF) are both utilities companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, dividends, profitability, risk and earnings.

Volatility and Risk

Telecom Argentina has a beta of 0.36, indicating that its share price is 64% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Internet Gold – Golden Lines has a beta of 1.36, indicating that its share price is 36% more volatile than the S&P 500.

3.7% of Telecom Argentina shares are held by institutional investors. 1.0% of Telecom Argentina shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 1.0% of Internet Gold – Golden Lines shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations for Telecom Argentina and Internet Gold – Golden Lines, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Telecom Argentina 0 0 1 0 3.00 Internet Gold – Golden Lines 0 0 0 0 N/A

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Telecom Argentina and Internet Gold – Golden Lines’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Telecom Argentina $4.27 billion 0.51 -$81.15 million ($0.19) -26.58 Internet Gold – Golden Lines $2.49 billion 0.00 -$191.00 million N/A N/A

Telecom Argentina has higher revenue and earnings than Internet Gold – Golden Lines.

Profitability

This table compares Telecom Argentina and Internet Gold – Golden Lines’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Telecom Argentina -0.41% -0.32% -0.17% Internet Gold – Golden Lines N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Telecom Argentina beats Internet Gold – Golden Lines on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Telecom Argentina Company Profile

Telecom Argentina S.A., together with its subsidiaries, provides telecommunications services in Argentina and internationally. The company offers telephone services, including local, domestic, and international long-distance telephone services, as well as public telephone services; interconnection services, such as traffic and interconnection resource, dedicated Internet access, video signals transportation in standard and high definitions, audio and video streaming, dedicated links, backhaul links for mobile operators, Internet protocol virtual private network, video links, value-added, data center hosting/housing, and other services; and call waiting, call forwarding, conference calls, caller ID, voice mail, itemized billing, and maintenance services. It also provides mobile telecommunications services, including voice communications, high-speed mobile Internet content and applications download, online streaming, and other services; and sells mobile communication devices, such as handsets, Modems mifi and wingles, and smart watches under the Personal brand. In addition, the company offers internet connectivity products, including virtual private network services, traditional Internet protocol links, and other products; data services; and programming and other cable television services. The company was formerly known as CablevisiÃ³n S.A. and changed its name to Telecom Argentina S.A. in January 2018. Telecom Argentina S.A. was founded in 1979 and is based in Buenos Aires, Argentina.

Internet Gold – Golden Lines Company Profile

Internet Gold – Golden Lines Ltd. provides various telecommunications services in Israel. The company offers domestic fixed-line, cellular, and international communication services; Internet services; and multi-channel television, television and radio broadcasting, satellite broadcasting, and customer call center services. It also engages in the development and maintenance of communication infrastructure, as well as provision of communication services to other communications providers; online shopping and classified ads; and engages in the supply and maintenance of equipment on customer premises. The company was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in Ramat Gan, Israel. Internet Gold – Golden Lines Ltd. is a subsidiary of Eurocom Communications Ltd.

