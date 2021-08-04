Head-To-Head Analysis: KBC Group (OTCMKTS:KBCSY) and Oxford Bank (OTCMKTS:OXBC)

KBC Group (OTCMKTS:KBCSY) and Oxford Bank (OTCMKTS:OXBC) are both finance companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, institutional ownership, profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation and risk.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for KBC Group and Oxford Bank, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score KBC Group 1 10 1 0 2.00 Oxford Bank 0 0 0 0 N/A

KBC Group presently has a consensus price target of $60.98, suggesting a potential upside of 51.15%. Given KBC Group’s higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe KBC Group is more favorable than Oxford Bank.

Risk and Volatility

KBC Group has a beta of 1.49, suggesting that its stock price is 49% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Oxford Bank has a beta of 0.59, suggesting that its stock price is 41% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares KBC Group and Oxford Bank’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets KBC Group 22.57% 12.61% 0.82% Oxford Bank N/A N/A N/A

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares KBC Group and Oxford Bank’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio KBC Group $10.23 billion 3.29 $1.64 billion $1.91 21.12 Oxford Bank N/A N/A $7.00 million N/A N/A

KBC Group has higher revenue and earnings than Oxford Bank.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

0.1% of KBC Group shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 4.9% of Oxford Bank shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

KBC Group beats Oxford Bank on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

KBC Group Company Profile

KBC Group NV, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated bank-insurance services primarily for retail, private banking, small and medium sized enterprises, and mid-cap clients. The company offers demand deposits and savings accounts; home and mortgage loans; consumer finance and SME funding services; credit, investment fund and asset management, and life and non-life insurance; and cash management, payments, trade finance, lease, money market, capital market products, and stockbroking services. It also provides Internet and mobile banking services. As of December 31, 2020, it operated 476 bank branches and 336 insurance agencies in Belgium; 212 bank branches in the Czech Republic; 175 bank branches in Slovakia; 204 bank branches in Hungary; 175 bank branches in Bulgaria; and 12 bank branches in Ireland. KBC Group NV serves customers through agents, brokers, and various electronic channels. The company was formerly known as KBC Bank and Insurance Holding Company NV and changed its name to KBC Group NV in March 2005. KBC Group NV was incorporated in 1935 and is headquartered in Brussels, Belgium.

Oxford Bank Company Profile

Oxford Bank Corporation operates as the holding company for Oxford Bank that provides banking products and services to various customers in Michigan. Its deposit products include savings, checking, and investment retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. The company's loan portfolio comprises home mortgage, home equity, auto, term, commercial real estate, and small business administration loans, as well as lines of credit. It also offers cash management, merchant card, remote deposit capture, payroll, overdraft protection, wire transfer, night depository, and notary services, as well as safe deposit box and interactive teller machine services; online, telephone, and mobile banking services; debit and credit cards; and insurance products. The company operates its branches in Clarkston, Davison, Dryden, Lake Orion, Ortonville, Oxford, and Oakland; loan offices in Brighton, Farmington Hills, and Owosso; and an operations and lending center in Oxford. Oxford Bank Corporation was founded in 1884 and is based in Oxford, Michigan.

