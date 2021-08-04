Head-To-Head Analysis: Peoples Financial (OTCMKTS:PFBX) vs. Peoples Bancorp (NASDAQ:PEBO)

Peoples Financial (OTCMKTS:PFBX) and Peoples Bancorp (NASDAQ:PEBO) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, profitability, dividends, risk, institutional ownership and analyst recommendations.

Dividends

Get Peoples Financial alerts:

Peoples Financial pays an annual dividend of $0.10 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.6%. Peoples Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $1.44 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.9%. Peoples Bancorp pays out 73.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Peoples Financial has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years and Peoples Bancorp has increased its dividend for 5 consecutive years. Peoples Bancorp is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Peoples Financial has a beta of 0.65, meaning that its share price is 35% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Peoples Bancorp has a beta of 0.93, meaning that its share price is 7% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

1.4% of Peoples Financial shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 59.1% of Peoples Bancorp shares are held by institutional investors. 28.1% of Peoples Financial shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 3.0% of Peoples Bancorp shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Peoples Financial and Peoples Bancorp, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Peoples Financial 0 0 0 0 N/A Peoples Bancorp 0 2 3 0 2.60

Peoples Bancorp has a consensus target price of $35.38, indicating a potential upside of 21.56%. Given Peoples Bancorp’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Peoples Bancorp is more favorable than Peoples Financial.

Profitability

This table compares Peoples Financial and Peoples Bancorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Peoples Financial 6.30% 1.61% 0.22% Peoples Bancorp 24.95% 11.49% 1.33%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Peoples Financial and Peoples Bancorp’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Peoples Financial $26.24 million 2.98 -$2.75 million N/A N/A Peoples Bancorp $220.78 million 2.59 $34.77 million $1.95 14.92

Peoples Bancorp has higher revenue and earnings than Peoples Financial.

Summary

Peoples Bancorp beats Peoples Financial on 11 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

Peoples Financial Company Profile

Peoples Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for The Peoples Bank that provides banking, financial, and trust services to government entities, individuals, and small and commercial businesses in Mississippi. It accepts various deposits, such as interest and non-interest bearing checking accounts, savings accounts, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts (IRAs). The company also offers business, commercial, real estate, construction, personal, and installment loans; and personal trust, agencies, and estate services, including living and testamentary trusts, executorships, guardianships, and conservatorships. In addition, it provides self-directed IRAs; and escrow management, stock transfer, and bond paying agency accounts to corporate customers. Further, the company offers various other services consisting of safe deposit box rental, wire transfer, night drop facilities, collection, cash management, and internet banking services. As of December 31, 2020, the company operates through 17 branches located in Harrison, Hancock, Jackson, and Stone counties. It also has 30 automated teller machines at its branch locations, as well as other off-site and non-proprietary locations. The company was founded in 1896 and is headquartered in Biloxi, Mississippi.

Peoples Bancorp Company Profile

Peoples Bancorp Inc. operates as the holding company for Peoples Bank that provides commercial and retail banking products and services. The company accepts various deposit products, including demand deposit accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit; and provides commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, construction, finance, residential real estate, and consumer indirect and direct loans, as well as home equity lines of credit and overdrafts. It also offers debit and automated teller machine (ATM) cards; safe deposit rental facilities; money orders and cashier's checks; and telephone, mobile, and Internet-based banking services. In addition, the company provides various life, health, and property and casualty insurance products; third-party insurance administration; insurance premium financing; fiduciary and trust; and asset management and administration services, as well as employee benefit, retirement, and health care plan administration services. Further, it offers brokerage services through an unaffiliated registered broker-dealers; and credit cards to individuals and businesses, as well as provides merchant credit card transaction processing, and person-to-person payment processing services. As of December 31, 2020, the company operated 88 locations, including 76 full-service bank branches in Ohio, West Virginia, and Kentucky. It also operates 85 ATMs. Peoples Bancorp Inc. was founded in 1902 and is based in Marietta, Ohio.

Receive News & Ratings for Peoples Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Peoples Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.