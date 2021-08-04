Head to Head Comparison: Sono-Tek (OTCMKTS:SOTK) and Microvast (NASDAQ:MVST)

Sono-Tek (OTCMKTS:SOTK) and Microvast (NASDAQ:MVST) are both small-cap industrial products companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, earnings, dividends, risk and valuation.

Volatility & Risk

Sono-Tek has a beta of -0.14, indicating that its stock price is 114% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Microvast has a beta of 0.38, indicating that its stock price is 62% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Sono-Tek and Microvast’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sono-Tek 14.76% 11.07% 7.50% Microvast N/A -152.40% -1.42%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Sono-Tek and Microvast’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sono-Tek $14.83 million 3.44 $1.12 million $0.07 47.00 Microvast N/A N/A -$2.42 million N/A N/A

Sono-Tek has higher revenue and earnings than Microvast.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Sono-Tek and Microvast, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Sono-Tek 0 0 0 0 N/A Microvast 1 0 0 0 1.00

Institutional and Insider Ownership

11.8% of Microvast shares are held by institutional investors. 7.8% of Sono-Tek shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 21.0% of Microvast shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Sono-Tek beats Microvast on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Sono-Tek

Sono-Tek Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of ultrasonic coating systems. The firm also provides patented nozzles and generators for manufacturers’ equipment. Its products categories include electronics, energy, medical, glass, food, textiles, nanotechnology, and industrial. The company was founded by Harvey L. Berger on March 21, 1975 and is headquartered in Milton, NY.

About Microvast

Tuscan Holdings Corp. have entered into a definitive merger agreement with Microvast Inc.

