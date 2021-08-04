Head-To-Head Contrast: Centessa Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CNTA) and Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories (NYSE:RDY)

Centessa Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CNTA) and Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories (NYSE:RDY) are both medical companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, earnings, dividends, profitability, institutional ownership and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares Centessa Pharmaceuticals and Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Centessa Pharmaceuticals N/A N/A N/A Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories 9.81% 13.92% 9.10%

This table compares Centessa Pharmaceuticals and Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Centessa Pharmaceuticals N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories $2.59 billion 4.06 $236.00 million $2.01 31.49

Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories has higher revenue and earnings than Centessa Pharmaceuticals.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Centessa Pharmaceuticals and Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Centessa Pharmaceuticals 0 0 3 0 3.00 Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories 0 1 3 0 2.75

Centessa Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus price target of $38.00, indicating a potential upside of 89.05%. Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories has a consensus price target of $66.71, indicating a potential upside of 5.40%. Given Centessa Pharmaceuticals’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Centessa Pharmaceuticals is more favorable than Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

11.0% of Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.0% of Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories beats Centessa Pharmaceuticals on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

Centessa Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Centessa Pharmaceuticals Limited, a pharmaceutical company, develops and delivers life-altering and life-enhancing medicines to patients. Its products pipeline include Lixivaptan, a vasopressin V2 receptor small molecule inhibitor that is in Phase 3 clinical development for the treatment of autosomal dominant polycystic kidney disease; SerpinPC, an activated protein C inhibitor, which is in Phase 2a clinical development for the treatment of hemophilia A and B; Imgatuzumab, an anti-EGFR monoclonal antibody expected to enter a Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of cutaneous squamous cell carcinoma, as well as is being considered for the treatment of other solid tumors in the context of combination treatment with immunotherapy; and ZF874, a small molecule chemical chaperone folding corrector of the Z variant of alpha-1-antitrypsin in Phase 1 clinical development for the treatment of alpha-1-antitrypsin deficiency. The company's preclinical product candidates comprise ZF887 for alpha-1-antitrypsin deficiency; MGX292 for pulmonary arterial hypertension; CBS001 for idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis; CBS004 for systemic sclerosis and lupus; LB1 and LB2 for solid tumors; Oral OX2R Agonist and Intranasal OX2R Agonist for narcolepsy type 1; Dual STAT3/5 Degrader for hematological malignancies; EGFR Ex20 and EGFR-C797S inhibitors for non-small cell lung cancer; and next generation EGFR inhibitors. The company was formerly known as United Medicines Biopharma Limited and changed its name to Centessa Pharmaceuticals Limited in February 2021. Centessa Pharmaceuticals Limited was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Cambridge, the United Kingdom.

Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Company Profile

Dr. Reddy's Laboratories Limited operates as an integrated pharmaceutical company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Global Generics, Pharmaceutical Services and Active Ingredients (PSAI), and Proprietary Products. The Global Generics segment manufactures and markets prescription and over-the-counter finished pharmaceutical products that are marketed under a brand name or as a generic finished dosage with therapeutic equivalence to branded formulations. This segment also engages in the biologics business. The PSAI segment manufactures and markets active pharmaceutical ingredients and intermediates, which are principal ingredients for finished pharmaceutical products. It also provides contract research services; and manufactures and sells active pharmaceutical ingredients and steroids in accordance with the specific customer requirements. The Proprietary Products segment focuses on the research, development, and manufacture of differentiated formulations for dermatology and neurology therapeutic areas. The company also engages in developing therapies in the fields of oncology and inflammation. As of March 31, 2020, it had four late stage projects at various stages of development. The company's therapeutic categories primarily include gastro-intestinal, cardiovascular, anti-diabetic, dermatology, oncology, respiratory, stomatology, urology, and nephrology. It has collaboration, license, and option agreement with Curis, Inc. to discover, develop, and commercialize small molecule antagonists; and partnership with Department of Biotechnology – Biotechnology Industry Research Assistance Council for Sputnik V vaccine clinical trials in India. The company was founded in 1984 and is headquartered in Hyderabad, India.

