Head to Head Contrast: Poshmark (NASDAQ:POSH) versus Betterware de Mexico (NASDAQ:BWMX)

Poshmark (NASDAQ:POSH) and Betterware de Mexico (NASDAQ:BWMX) are both retail/wholesale companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, dividends, risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, valuation and earnings.

Valuation and Earnings

Get Poshmark alerts:

This table compares Poshmark and Betterware de Mexico’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Poshmark $262.08 million 9.95 $16.84 million $1.25 27.56 Betterware de Mexico $340.48 million 4.88 $15.87 million $0.47 96.68

Poshmark has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Betterware de Mexico. Poshmark is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Betterware de Mexico, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

7.6% of Poshmark shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 3.6% of Betterware de Mexico shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Poshmark and Betterware de Mexico’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Poshmark N/A N/A N/A Betterware de Mexico N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Poshmark and Betterware de Mexico, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Poshmark 0 3 6 0 2.67 Betterware de Mexico 0 0 2 0 3.00

Poshmark presently has a consensus target price of $59.00, indicating a potential upside of 71.26%. Betterware de Mexico has a consensus target price of $53.00, indicating a potential upside of 16.64%. Given Poshmark’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Poshmark is more favorable than Betterware de Mexico.

Summary

Poshmark beats Betterware de Mexico on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Poshmark Company Profile

Poshmark, Inc. operates as a social marketplace for new and secondhand style products in the United States, Canada, and Australia. The company offers apparel, footwear, home, beauty, and pet products, as well as accessories. As of December 31, 2020, it had 6.5 million active buyers. The company was formerly known as GoshPosh, Inc. and changed its name to Poshmark, Inc. in 2011. Poshmark, Inc. was incorporated in 2011 and is headquartered in Redwood City, California.

Betterware de Mexico Company Profile

Betterware de Mexico, S.A.B. de C.V. operates as a direct-to-consumer company in Mexico. The company focuses on the home organization segment with a product portfolio, including home solutions, kitchen and food preservation, technology and mobility, and other categories. It serves approximately 3 million households through distributors and associates in approximately 800 communities throughout Mexico. The company was formerly known as Betterware de MÃ©xico, S.A.P.I. de C.V. Betterware de Mexico, S.A.B. de C.V. was founded in 1995 and is based in Zapopan, Mexico. Betterware de Mexico, S.A.B. de C.V. is a subsidiary of Campalier, S.A. de C.V.

Receive News & Ratings for Poshmark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Poshmark and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.