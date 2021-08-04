Head to Head Survey: Betterware de Mexico (NASDAQ:BWMX) vs. Qurate Retail (NASDAQ:QRTEA)

Betterware de Mexico (NASDAQ:BWMX) and Qurate Retail (NASDAQ:QRTEA) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, valuation, dividends, profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations and risk.

Profitability

This table compares Betterware de Mexico and Qurate Retail’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Betterware de Mexico N/A N/A N/A Qurate Retail 9.80% 32.63% 8.02%

This table compares Betterware de Mexico and Qurate Retail’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Betterware de Mexico $340.48 million 4.89 $15.87 million $0.47 96.81 Qurate Retail $14.18 billion 0.35 $1.20 billion $2.99 4.04

Qurate Retail has higher revenue and earnings than Betterware de Mexico. Qurate Retail is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Betterware de Mexico, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

3.6% of Betterware de Mexico shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 85.9% of Qurate Retail shares are owned by institutional investors. 11.7% of Qurate Retail shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Betterware de Mexico and Qurate Retail, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Betterware de Mexico 0 0 2 0 3.00 Qurate Retail 0 2 2 0 2.50

Betterware de Mexico currently has a consensus target price of $53.00, suggesting a potential upside of 16.48%. Qurate Retail has a consensus target price of $11.33, suggesting a potential downside of 6.26%. Given Betterware de Mexico’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe Betterware de Mexico is more favorable than Qurate Retail.

Summary

Qurate Retail beats Betterware de Mexico on 8 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Betterware de Mexico

Betterware de Mexico, S.A.B. de C.V. operates as a direct-to-consumer company in Mexico. The company focuses on the home organization segment with a product portfolio, including home solutions, kitchen and food preservation, technology and mobility, and other categories. It serves approximately 3 million households through distributors and associates in approximately 800 communities throughout Mexico. The company was formerly known as Betterware de MÃ©xico, S.A.P.I. de C.V. Betterware de Mexico, S.A.B. de C.V. was founded in 1995 and is based in Zapopan, Mexico. Betterware de Mexico, S.A.B. de C.V. is a subsidiary of Campalier, S.A. de C.V.

About Qurate Retail

Qurate Retail, Inc. engages in the business of video and on-line commerce industries. It operates through the following segments: QxH; QVC International; and Corporate and Others. The QxH segment include distribution of live programming, 20 hours per day, 364 days per year, to television households. The QVC International segment focuses in Germany, Austria, Japan, the U.K., the Republic of Ireland, and Italy to distribute shopping experience via broadcast networks, websites, mobile applications, and social pages. The Corporate and Other segment comprises subsidiary Cornerstone, along with various cost and equity method investments. The company was founded on March 28, 1991 and is headquartered in Englewood, CO.

