Head-To-Head Survey: Endeavor Group (NYSE:EDR) and Allied Esports Entertainment (NASDAQ:AESE)

Endeavor Group (NYSE:EDR) and Allied Esports Entertainment (NASDAQ:AESE) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership, dividends, profitability and risk.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

2.6% of Allied Esports Entertainment shares are held by institutional investors. 7.2% of Allied Esports Entertainment shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Endeavor Group and Allied Esports Entertainment’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Endeavor Group N/A N/A N/A Allied Esports Entertainment N/A -92.44% -52.40%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Endeavor Group and Allied Esports Entertainment’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Endeavor Group $3.48 billion 4.81 -$654.93 million N/A N/A Allied Esports Entertainment $3.21 million 24.75 -$45.06 million N/A N/A

Allied Esports Entertainment has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Endeavor Group.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Endeavor Group and Allied Esports Entertainment, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Endeavor Group 0 6 6 0 2.50 Allied Esports Entertainment 0 1 0 0 2.00

Endeavor Group presently has a consensus target price of 33.91, indicating a potential upside of 39.09%. Given Endeavor Group’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe Endeavor Group is more favorable than Allied Esports Entertainment.

Summary

Endeavor Group beats Allied Esports Entertainment on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

Endeavor Group Company Profile

Endeavor Group Holdings, Inc. operates as an entertainment, sports, and content company in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Owned Sports Properties, Events, Experiences & Rights, and Representation. The Owned Sports Properties segment operates a portfolio of sports properties, including Ultimate Fighting Championship, Professional Bull Rider, and Euroleague that license broadcast and other intellectual property rights and operate exclusive live events. The Events, Experiences & Rights segment provides services to a portfolio of live events, including sporting events, fashion, art fairs and music, culinary, and lifestyle festivals. This segment also owns and operates the IMG Academy, an academic and sports training institution; and produces and distributes sports video programming. The Representation segment offers services to a diverse group of talent across entertainment, sports, and fashion, such as actors, directors, writers, athletes, models, musicians, and other artists in various mediums comprising film, television, art, books, and live events. This segment provides brand strategy, marketing, advertising, public relations, analytics, digital, activation, and experiential services to corporate and other clients; intellectual property licensing services to a portfolio of entertainment, sports and consumer product brands; and content development, production, financing, sales, and advisory services for television properties, documentaries, feature films, and podcasts. The company was founded in 1898 and is headquartered in Beverly Hills, California.

Allied Esports Entertainment Company Profile

Allied Esports Entertainment Inc., a premier public esports and entertainment company, engages in the Allied Esports and World Poker Tour (WPT) businesses worldwide. It operates esports properties to connect players and fans through a network of connected arenas; a flagship gaming arena located at the Luxor Hotel in Las Vegas, Nevada; a mobile esports truck that serves as a battleground and content generation hub; and a studio for recording and streaming gaming events. The company also operates ClubWPT, an online poker club; PlayWPT, a web and mobile social poker product; and Alpha8, a social poker product. In addition, it engages in the brand and music licensing business. Allied Esports Entertainment Inc. was founded in 2018 and is headquartered in Irvine, California.

