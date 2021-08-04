Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.30 (NYSE:HR)

Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (NYSE:HR) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, August 4th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.3025 per share by the real estate investment trust on Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $1.21 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 13th.

Shares of NYSE:HR traded down $0.60 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $30.75. The stock had a trading volume of 660,128 shares, compared to its average volume of 924,058. Healthcare Realty Trust has a 12-month low of $26.77 and a 12-month high of $34.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.36 billion, a PE ratio of 18.90 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $31.00.

Healthcare Realty Trust (NYSE:HR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.25). Healthcare Realty Trust had a return on equity of 4.73% and a net margin of 18.19%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Healthcare Realty Trust will post 1.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on HR. TheStreet upgraded Healthcare Realty Trust from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut Healthcare Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Healthcare Realty Trust from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Healthcare Realty Trust presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.13.

Healthcare Realty Trust is a real estate investment trust that integrates owning, managing, financing and developing income-producing real estate properties associated primarily with the delivery of outpatient healthcare services throughout the United States. As of September 30, 2020, the Company owned 211 real estate properties in 24 states totaling 15.5 million square feet and was valued at approximately $5.5 billion.

