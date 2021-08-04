Healthcare Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCSG) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Healthcare Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCSG) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and four have issued a hold recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $30.00.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on HCSG shares. Robert W. Baird reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Healthcare Services Group in a report on Monday, April 26th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Healthcare Services Group in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Healthcare Services Group from $30.00 to $29.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Healthcare Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 27th.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Healthcare Services Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Healthcare Services Group by 38.7% during the 1st quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 1,305 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 364 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Healthcare Services Group in the 1st quarter valued at $43,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in Healthcare Services Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $87,000. Finally, Sageworth Trust Co acquired a new stake in Healthcare Services Group in the 1st quarter valued at $94,000.

HCSG stock opened at $26.05 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.23. Healthcare Services Group has a 52 week low of $20.05 and a 52 week high of $35.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.71 and a beta of 0.42.

Healthcare Services Group (NASDAQ:HCSG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The business services provider reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by ($0.16). The firm had revenue of $398.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $407.24 million. Healthcare Services Group had a return on equity of 18.60% and a net margin of 5.38%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.31 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Healthcare Services Group will post 1.12 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.209 per share. This is a positive change from Healthcare Services Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 19th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.21%. Healthcare Services Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.88%.

Healthcare Services Group Company Profile

Healthcare Services Group, Inc provides management, administrative, and operating services to the housekeeping, laundry, linen, facility maintenance, and dietary service departments of nursing homes, retirement complexes, rehabilitation centers, and hospitals in the United States. It operates through two segments, Housekeeping and Dietary.

