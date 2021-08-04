Healthcare Trust of America (NYSE:HTA) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.27 EPS

Healthcare Trust of America (NYSE:HTA) issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The real estate investment trust reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.27), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Healthcare Trust of America had a net margin of 7.69% and a return on equity of 2.61%. Healthcare Trust of America updated its FY 2021 guidance to $1.740-$1.780 EPS.

Shares of Healthcare Trust of America stock traded down $1.18 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $27.12. 364,060 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,738,456. Healthcare Trust of America has a 1 year low of $23.39 and a 1 year high of $29.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.93 billion, a PE ratio of 104.73 and a beta of 0.61.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 1st were paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 30th. Healthcare Trust of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 74.85%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on HTA shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Healthcare Trust of America from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets cut Healthcare Trust of America from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $34.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Healthcare Trust of America currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.00.

Healthcare Trust of America, Inc (NYSE: HTA) is the largest dedicated owner and operator of MOBs in the United States, comprising approximately 25.1 million square feet of GLA, with $7.4 billion invested primarily in MOBs. HTA provides real estate infrastructure for the integrated delivery of healthcare services in highly-desirable locations.

