HealthWarehouse.com (OTCMKTS:HEWA) versus Progressive Care (OTCMKTS:RXMD) Financial Analysis

HealthWarehouse.com (OTCMKTS:HEWA) and Progressive Care (OTCMKTS:RXMD) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, risk, earnings, valuation, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and profitability.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Get HealthWarehouse.com alerts:

0.1% of HealthWarehouse.com shares are held by institutional investors. 24.5% of HealthWarehouse.com shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares HealthWarehouse.com and Progressive Care’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio HealthWarehouse.com $17.18 million 0.61 $640,000.00 N/A N/A Progressive Care $38.94 million 0.75 -$1.45 million N/A N/A

HealthWarehouse.com has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Progressive Care.

Volatility & Risk

HealthWarehouse.com has a beta of -0.03, indicating that its stock price is 103% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Progressive Care has a beta of 0.27, indicating that its stock price is 73% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations for HealthWarehouse.com and Progressive Care, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score HealthWarehouse.com 0 0 0 0 N/A Progressive Care 0 0 0 0 N/A

Profitability

This table compares HealthWarehouse.com and Progressive Care’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets HealthWarehouse.com 3.52% -18.38% 17.94% Progressive Care -2.05% N/A -7.44%

Summary

HealthWarehouse.com beats Progressive Care on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About HealthWarehouse.com

HealthWarehouse.com, Inc. is an online pharmacy, which engages in the sale and delivery of prescriptions focusing on the out-of-pocket prescription drug market. It offers prescription medications and over-the-counter products. The company was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in Florence, KY.

About Progressive Care

Progressive Care, Inc. engages in the provision of prescription pharmaceuticals specializing in health practice risk management, compounded medications, the sale of anti-retroviral medications and related medication therapy management, through its subsidiary . The was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in North Miami Beach, FL.

Receive News & Ratings for HealthWarehouse.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HealthWarehouse.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.