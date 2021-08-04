HeartBout (HB) Price Hits $0.0028 on Major Exchanges

HeartBout (CURRENCY:HB) traded up 3.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on August 4th. In the last week, HeartBout has traded up 15.7% against the U.S. dollar. HeartBout has a total market capitalization of $148,941.16 and approximately $5.00 worth of HeartBout was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One HeartBout coin can now be bought for $0.0028 or 0.00000007 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About HeartBout

HeartBout (CRYPTO:HB) is a coin. It was first traded on March 23rd, 2018. HeartBout’s total supply is 63,695,267 coins and its circulating supply is 53,495,267 coins. HeartBout’s official Twitter account is @HeartBout and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for HeartBout is heartbout.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Social network HeartBout was designed to convert the time spent in social networking to user earnings, where users get their profit in the form of HB tokens for their activity as authors and voters. HeartBout (HB) is an Ethereum-based token that serves as the sole and fundamental token of the social network HeartBout.The. HB tokens are designed to encourage user activity within HeartBout social network and are directly tied to the advertising capacity of the social network, namely, allowing users to pay for advertising. “

Buying and Selling HeartBout

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HeartBout directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HeartBout should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy HeartBout using one of the exchanges listed above.

