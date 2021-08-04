Hedeker Wealth LLC Boosts Position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Hedeker Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 26.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 83,797 shares of the cable giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,597 shares during the quarter. Comcast makes up approximately 1.5% of Hedeker Wealth LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Hedeker Wealth LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $4,778,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Welch & Forbes LLC lifted its stake in Comcast by 0.9% in the second quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 1,134,376 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $64,682,000 after buying an additional 10,086 shares during the last quarter. Meridian Financial Partners LLC lifted its stake in Comcast by 3.3% in the second quarter. Meridian Financial Partners LLC now owns 21,736 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $1,241,000 after buying an additional 692 shares during the last quarter. Ridgecrest Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in Comcast by 9.9% in the second quarter. Ridgecrest Wealth Partners LLC now owns 6,740 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $384,000 after buying an additional 606 shares during the last quarter. BNC Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Comcast by 2.3% in the second quarter. BNC Wealth Management LLC now owns 38,907 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $2,219,000 after buying an additional 864 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Command Bank lifted its stake in Comcast by 3.3% in the second quarter. First Command Bank now owns 11,926 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $680,000 after buying an additional 378 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.89% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. TD Securities boosted their price objective on Comcast from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Comcast from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Wells Fargo & Company set a $57.55 target price on Comcast and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, July 19th. Pivotal Research boosted their target price on Comcast from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Redburn Partners began coverage on Comcast in a report on Friday, June 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.93.

Shares of NASDAQ:CMCSA traded down $0.51 on Wednesday, hitting $57.72. The company had a trading volume of 197,331 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,098,570. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92. Comcast Co. has a 52-week low of $40.97 and a 52-week high of $59.70. The business has a 50 day moving average of $57.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $264.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.73, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.03.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The cable giant reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.17. Comcast had a return on equity of 14.15% and a net margin of 11.44%. On average, research analysts predict that Comcast Co. will post 3.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 6th will be given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 5th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.73%. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.31%.

In related news, Director Kenneth J. Bacon sold 4,031 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.89, for a total transaction of $229,323.59. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 29,580 shares in the company, valued at $1,682,806.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Kenneth J. Bacon sold 3,966 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.83, for a total value of $233,319.78. Following the sale, the director now owns 33,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,977,335.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.04% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Comcast Corp. is a media, entertainment, and communications company, which engages in the provision of video, Internet, and phone services. It operates through the following segments: Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks and Sky. The Cable Communications segment provides video, Internet, voice, and security and automation services under the Xfinity brand.

