Hedeker Wealth LLC Buys Shares of 35,156 Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC)

Hedeker Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 35,156 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,951,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of TFC. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors lifted its position in shares of Truist Financial by 890.9% in the first quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 436 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 392 shares in the last quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Truist Financial by 274.1% during the 1st quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 505 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 370 shares in the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC lifted its position in Truist Financial by 142.3% during the 1st quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 487 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 286 shares in the last quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Truist Financial during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC bought a new position in shares of Truist Financial in the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Institutional investors own 71.85% of the company’s stock.

TFC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Truist Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Truist Financial from $59.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Truist Financial from $60.50 to $63.00 in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Truist Financial from $55.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Finally, Odeon Capital Group downgraded Truist Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $60.36.

In other news, Director K. David Jr. Boyer sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.11, for a total value of $79,665.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE TFC remained flat at $$55.31 during midday trading on Wednesday. 90,762 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,937,520. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $74.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $56.35. Truist Financial Co. has a 52 week low of $34.86 and a 52 week high of $62.69.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 14th. The insurance provider reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.38. The firm had revenue of $5.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.48 billion. Truist Financial had a net margin of 23.46% and a return on equity of 11.13%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.82 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Truist Financial Co. will post 5.12 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th will be paid a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th. This is a positive change from Truist Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.47%. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 47.37%.

Truist Financial Company Profile

Truist Financial Corp. operates as a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services to individuals, businesses and municipalities. The firm offers a variety of loans and lease financing to individuals and entities, including insurance premium financing, permanent commercial real estate financing arrangements, loan servicing for third-party investors, direct consumer finance loans to individuals, credit card lending, automobile financing and equipment financing.

