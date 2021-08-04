Hedeker Wealth LLC Cuts Position in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD)

Hedeker Wealth LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) by 56.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,029 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 25,867 shares during the quarter. Hedeker Wealth LLC’s holdings in Prologis were worth $2,394,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of PLD. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Prologis during the 1st quarter worth $57,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Prologis by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,214,651 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $220,713,000 after purchasing an additional 133,862 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its stake in Prologis by 12.3% in the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 955,205 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $95,195,000 after purchasing an additional 104,545 shares during the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in Prologis by 14.8% during the fourth quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 5,421 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $540,000 after purchasing an additional 699 shares during the period. Finally, FormulaFolio Investments LLC bought a new position in Prologis during the fourth quarter valued at $206,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.44% of the company’s stock.

In other Prologis news, Director Lydia H. Kennard sold 10,000 shares of Prologis stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.00, for a total transaction of $1,180,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 32,773 shares in the company, valued at $3,867,214. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.87% of the company’s stock.

Prologis stock traded down $0.73 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $128.94. 14,108 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,096,239. The firm has a market capitalization of $95.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.34, a P/E/G ratio of 4.30 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.46. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $123.73. Prologis, Inc. has a 52-week low of $93.08 and a 52-week high of $129.68.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.37. The firm had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.02 billion. Prologis had a return on equity of 4.27% and a net margin of 34.54%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.11 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Prologis, Inc. will post 4.07 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on PLD. Truist upped their price target on Prologis from $123.00 to $137.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Prologis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $122.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Prologis from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Prologis from $120.00 to $131.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Prologis from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Prologis presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $130.67.

Prologis, Inc engages in the provision of real estate investment trust services. It operates through Real Estate Operations and Strategic Capital segments. The Real Estate Operations segment represents the ownership and development of logistics properties and also includes rental revenues, recoveries and expenses recognized from its consolidated properties.

