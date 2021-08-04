Hedeker Wealth LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Hedeker Wealth LLC lowered its stake in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) by 70.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,328 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 45,622 shares during the period. Hedeker Wealth LLC’s holdings in Oracle were worth $1,504,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Oracle by 37.4% in the 1st quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 25,207 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $1,769,000 after purchasing an additional 6,861 shares during the period. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. increased its stake in Oracle by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 22,517 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $1,580,000 after buying an additional 1,427 shares in the last quarter. Stockman Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Oracle by 3.9% in the first quarter. Stockman Wealth Management Inc. now owns 47,612 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $3,341,000 after acquiring an additional 1,773 shares during the period. Welch Group LLC raised its position in shares of Oracle by 62.2% during the first quarter. Welch Group LLC now owns 28,444 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $1,996,000 after buying an additional 10,913 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in shares of Oracle by 20.9% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 14,703,345 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $1,031,734,000 after acquiring an additional 2,539,796 shares during the last quarter. 46.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Oracle alerts:

In other Oracle news, Director Michael J. Boskin sold 37,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.04, for a total transaction of $3,001,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 115,662 shares in the company, valued at $9,257,586.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Chairman Lawrence Joseph Ellison sold 1,400,000 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.92, for a total transaction of $111,888,000.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 1,140,132,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $91,119,377,651.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 5,675,000 shares of company stock worth $447,896,000. Company insiders own 39.10% of the company’s stock.

ORCL has been the topic of a number of research reports. boosted their target price on shares of Oracle from $69.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Oracle from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Oracle from $79.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Oracle from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of Oracle from $80.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Oracle has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $76.31.

ORCL traded up $0.11 on Wednesday, hitting $89.85. 93,120 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,764,384. Oracle Co. has a 12-month low of $53.66 and a 12-month high of $91.20. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $83.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.77, a current ratio of 2.30 and a quick ratio of 2.30. The firm has a market cap of $250.86 billion, a PE ratio of 19.65, a PEG ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.80.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last released its earnings results on Monday, June 14th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.23. Oracle had a return on equity of 146.83% and a net margin of 33.96%. The business had revenue of $11.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.04 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.20 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Oracle Co. will post 4.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 15th were issued a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 14th. Oracle’s payout ratio is 30.77%.

Oracle Profile

Oracle Corp. engages in the provision of products and services that address all aspects of corporate information technology environments. It operates through the following business segments: Cloud and License, Hardware, and Services. The Cloud and License segment markets, sells, and delivers applications, platform, and infrastructure technologies.

Further Reading: Options Trading – What is a Straddle?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ORCL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL).

Receive News & Ratings for Oracle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oracle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.