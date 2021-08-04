Hedeker Wealth LLC Decreases Stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Hedeker Wealth LLC lessened its stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,652 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 237 shares during the quarter. Alphabet accounts for approximately 2.0% of Hedeker Wealth LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Hedeker Wealth LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $6,478,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Allied Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Allied Investment Advisors LLC now owns 119 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $291,000 after buying an additional 4 shares during the period. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Alphabet by 1.5% during the second quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 269 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $657,000 after purchasing an additional 4 shares during the last quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Alphabet by 2.4% during the first quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 212 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $437,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares during the last quarter. Cardan Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in Alphabet by 0.8% during the first quarter. Cardan Capital Partners LLC now owns 601 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,239,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legacy Capital Partners Inc. lifted its stake in Alphabet by 1.2% during the first quarter. Legacy Capital Partners Inc. now owns 410 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $846,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GOOGL stock traded down $21.21 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $2,691.39. The company had a trading volume of 21,279 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,470,903. The company has a quick ratio of 3.14, a current ratio of 3.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Alphabet Inc. has a twelve month low of $1,402.15 and a twelve month high of $2,765.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.80 trillion, a P/E ratio of 29.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.00. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $2,492.54.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The information services provider reported $27.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $19.89 by $7.37. Alphabet had a return on equity of 27.87% and a net margin of 28.57%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $10.13 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 100.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. MKM Partners boosted their target price on Alphabet from $2,500.00 to $3,150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Monness Crespi & Hardt boosted their price objective on Alphabet from $2,500.00 to $3,000.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Alphabet from $2,950.00 to $3,150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Alphabet from $2,875.00 to $3,250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Alphabet from $2,700.00 to $3,000.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty have issued a buy rating to the company. Alphabet presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $2,821.21.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

