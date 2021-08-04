Hedeker Wealth LLC Grows Position in MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX)

Hedeker Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX) by 18.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 734 shares during the period. Hedeker Wealth LLC’s holdings in MarketAxess were worth $2,178,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Marathon Asset Management LLP boosted its position in MarketAxess by 78.7% in the second quarter. Marathon Asset Management LLP now owns 123,785 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $57,385,000 after purchasing an additional 54,504 shares during the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its position in MarketAxess by 32.1% in the second quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 5,159 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,392,000 after purchasing an additional 1,254 shares during the last quarter. New England Research & Management Inc. boosted its position in MarketAxess by 100.0% in the second quarter. New England Research & Management Inc. now owns 1,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $603,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares during the last quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board boosted its position in MarketAxess by 4.1% in the second quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 2,550 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,182,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in MarketAxess in the first quarter worth about $145,000. 92.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other MarketAxess news, insider Kevin M. Mcpherson sold 3,000 shares of MarketAxess stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $446.92, for a total transaction of $1,340,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 74,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,111,408.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Nicholas Themelis sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $448.64, for a total transaction of $3,140,480.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 20,587 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,236,151.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 22,070 shares of company stock valued at $9,962,539. 3.05% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of MKTX traded up $6.05 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $485.99. 613 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 228,137. The stock has a market cap of $18.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.90 and a beta of 0.36. MarketAxess Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $431.19 and a 52-week high of $606.45. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $460.20.

MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.08. MarketAxess had a net margin of 40.79% and a return on equity of 29.87%. The company had revenue of $176.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $177.56 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.20 earnings per share. MarketAxess’s revenue was down 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that MarketAxess Holdings Inc. will post 7.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 18th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 4th will be issued a $0.66 dividend. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 3rd. MarketAxess’s payout ratio is 33.63%.

MKTX has been the topic of several recent research reports. Raymond James decreased their price objective on MarketAxess from $580.00 to $530.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on MarketAxess from $500.00 to $470.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Rosenblatt Securities decreased their price objective on MarketAxess from $625.00 to $569.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on MarketAxess from $483.00 to $475.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on MarketAxess from $430.00 to $427.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $528.78.

MarketAxess Profile

MarketAxess Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates an electronic trading platform for institutional investor and broker-dealer firms worldwide. It offers the access to global liquidity in U.S. investment-grade bonds, U.S. high-yield bonds, U.S. Treasuries, municipal bonds, emerging market debt, Eurobonds, and other fixed income securities.

