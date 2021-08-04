Hedeker Wealth LLC Has $2.78 Million Stock Position in Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT)

Hedeker Wealth LLC reduced its position in Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT) by 20.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 11,652 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 2,922 shares during the period. Hedeker Wealth LLC’s holdings in Fortinet were worth $2,775,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Transform Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of Fortinet by 43.9% in the 2nd quarter. Transform Wealth LLC now owns 31,927 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $7,605,000 after purchasing an additional 9,739 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its position in shares of Fortinet by 356.8% in the 2nd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 9,063 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,159,000 after purchasing an additional 7,079 shares during the last quarter. First United Bank Trust boosted its position in shares of Fortinet by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter. First United Bank Trust now owns 4,922 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,172,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares during the last quarter. WD Rutherford LLC boosted its position in shares of Fortinet by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. WD Rutherford LLC now owns 10,038 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,391,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lake Street Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Fortinet by 9.0% in the 2nd quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC now owns 6,862 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,663,000 after purchasing an additional 567 shares during the last quarter. 70.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Fortinet stock traded up $1.48 on Wednesday, hitting $299.24. The stock had a trading volume of 6,308 shares, compared to its average volume of 968,327. Fortinet, Inc. has a twelve month low of $106.75 and a twelve month high of $298.00. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $245.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.87 billion, a PE ratio of 95.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.29 and a beta of 1.10.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The software maker reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.07. Fortinet had a return on equity of 49.90% and a net margin of 17.69%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.82 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Fortinet, Inc. will post 2.74 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Keith Jensen sold 1,550 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.02, for a total value of $319,331.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 2,042 shares in the company, valued at $420,692.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Kelly Ducourty sold 869 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.00, for a total value of $187,704.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 896 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $193,536. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 52,497 shares of company stock valued at $11,361,389. 18.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on FTNT shares. KeyCorp raised their price target on Fortinet from $297.00 to $324.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Cowen lifted their target price on Fortinet from $305.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Wedbush lifted their target price on Fortinet from $240.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Fortinet from $208.00 to $248.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Fortinet from $187.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $225.23.

About Fortinet

Fortinet, Inc provides broad, integrated, and automated cybersecurity solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers FortiGate hardware and software licenses that provide various security and networking functions, including firewall, intrusion prevention, anti-malware, virtual private network, application control, web filtering, anti-spam, and wide area network acceleration.

