Hedeker Wealth LLC Invests $4.96 Million in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS)

Hedeker Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 32,099 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,956,000. Keysight Technologies comprises about 1.5% of Hedeker Wealth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest holding.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Keysight Technologies in the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Keysight Technologies by 128.9% in the 1st quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 206 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. bought a new position in shares of Keysight Technologies in the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Prosperity Planning Inc. bought a new position in shares of Keysight Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at $68,000. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Keysight Technologies by 95.9% during the 1st quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 476 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. 83.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE KEYS traded up $0.49 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $167.20. 1,644 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 825,084. Keysight Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $90.62 and a 52-week high of $166.88. The company has a market cap of $31.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.78, a PEG ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.93. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $152.80. The company has a current ratio of 2.89, a quick ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.20 billion. Keysight Technologies had a net margin of 16.21% and a return on equity of 28.46%. Keysight Technologies’s revenue was up 36.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.78 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Keysight Technologies, Inc. will post 5.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Barclays lowered shares of Keysight Technologies from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $162.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Keysight Technologies from $155.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Keysight Technologies in a report on Sunday, May 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Keysight Technologies currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $151.90.

In related news, SVP Ingrid A. Estrada sold 5,475 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.14, for a total value of $816,541.50. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 88,626 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,217,681.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Satish Dhanasekaran sold 677 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.07, for a total transaction of $106,336.39. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 60,800 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,549,856. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 7,783 shares of company stock valued at $1,152,033 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Keysight Technologies, Inc provides electronic design and test solutions to commercial communications, networking, aerospace, defense and government, automotive, energy, semiconductor, electronic, and education industries in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. Its Communications Solutions Group segment provides electronic design automation (EDA) software; radio frequency and microwave test instruments; hardware and virtual network test platforms and software applications, including data center, routing and switching, software defined networking, security, and encryption; oscilloscopes, logic and serial protocol analyzers, logic-signal sources, arbitrary waveform generators, and bit error rate testers; optical modulation analyzers, optical component analyzers, optical power meters, and optical laser source solutions; and repair, calibration, and consulting services, as well as resells refurbished used Keysight equipment.

