Hedeker Wealth LLC Reduces Stock Position in Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH)

Hedeker Wealth LLC decreased its stake in shares of Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH) by 54.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 18,372 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 21,677 shares during the quarter. Hedeker Wealth LLC’s holdings in Amphenol were worth $1,256,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Amphenol by 100.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 45,846,324 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $3,024,481,000 after acquiring an additional 22,991,845 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Amphenol by 103.6% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 29,686,513 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,958,421,000 after purchasing an additional 15,108,134 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in Amphenol by 106.2% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 17,332,585 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,143,431,000 after purchasing an additional 8,925,307 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Amphenol by 119.0% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 16,344,708 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,078,260,000 after purchasing an additional 8,880,817 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Amphenol by 70.6% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 14,301,522 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $943,471,000 after buying an additional 5,920,513 shares during the period. 92.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on APH. increased their price objective on Amphenol from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Amphenol from $73.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating on shares of Amphenol in a report on Sunday. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $77.00 target price on shares of Amphenol in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Amphenol from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $72.61.

In other news, VP Lance E. D’amico sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.61, for a total value of $2,904,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 53,200 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,862,852. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, CFO Craig A. Lampo sold 144,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.22, for a total transaction of $9,823,680.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 253,846 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,317,374.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 394,000 shares of company stock valued at $26,723,680. Corporate insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of APH stock traded down $0.16 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $73.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,085 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,997,106. Amphenol Co. has a 1-year low of $50.85 and a 1-year high of $73.99. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $68.98. The firm has a market cap of $44.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The electronics maker reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.06. Amphenol had a net margin of 14.35% and a return on equity of 25.50%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Amphenol Co. will post 2.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 22nd were paid a $0.145 dividend. This represents a $0.58 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 21st. Amphenol’s payout ratio is presently 31.02%.

About Amphenol

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Interconnect Products and Assemblies, and Cable Products and Solutions. The Interconnect Products and Assemblies segment offers connector and connector systems, including fiber optic, harsh environment, high-speed, and radio frequency interconnect products, as well as antennas; power interconnect products, busbars, and distribution systems; and other connectors.

