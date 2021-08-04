Hedeker Wealth LLC Sells 17,743 Shares of Halliburton (NYSE:HAL)

Hedeker Wealth LLC lowered its stake in Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) by 14.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 103,377 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock after selling 17,743 shares during the period. Hedeker Wealth LLC’s holdings in Halliburton were worth $2,390,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Halliburton in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Halliburton in the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Prentice Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Halliburton in the first quarter valued at about $33,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Halliburton during the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP increased its position in shares of Halliburton by 42.6% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,734 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 518 shares during the last quarter. 76.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:HAL traded down $0.71 on Wednesday, hitting $19.66. 275,584 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,116,074. Halliburton has a 12 month low of $10.60 and a 12 month high of $25.00. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.45. The company has a market capitalization of $17.51 billion, a PE ratio of 127.32 and a beta of 2.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 2.29 and a quick ratio of 1.75.

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The oilfield services company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.04. Halliburton had a return on equity of 12.64% and a net margin of 1.08%. The business had revenue of $3.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.69 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.05 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Halliburton will post 1.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 2nd were issued a $0.045 dividend. This represents a $0.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 1st. Halliburton’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.69%.

HAL has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Halliburton from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, April 12th. Citigroup raised their target price on Halliburton from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. Atb Cap Markets raised Halliburton from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Halliburton from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $24.53 to $26.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas raised Halliburton from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Halliburton has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.28.

In related news, EVP Eric Carre sold 24,260 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.90, for a total transaction of $531,294.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 133,320 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,919,708. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

About Halliburton

Halliburton Company provides a range of services and products to oil and natural gas companies worldwide. The company's Completion and Production segment offers production enhancement services, including stimulation and sand control services; and cementing services, such as well bonding and casing, as well as provides casing equipment.

