Hedeker Wealth LLC Sells 2,140 Shares of Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL)

Hedeker Wealth LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL) by 10.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 18,816 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 2,140 shares during the period. Old Dominion Freight Line accounts for approximately 1.5% of Hedeker Wealth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Hedeker Wealth LLC’s holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line were worth $4,775,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ODFL. WCM Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Old Dominion Freight Line during the first quarter worth about $276,038,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line during the fourth quarter worth approximately $179,498,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 8.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,808,272 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,117,595,000 after acquiring an additional 723,337 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 115.7% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 714,182 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $171,695,000 after acquiring an additional 383,128 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 105.4% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 613,388 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $147,465,000 after acquiring an additional 314,805 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.96% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ODFL. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Old Dominion Freight Line from $230.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Old Dominion Freight Line from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $281.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday. Robert W. Baird restated a “hold” rating and set a $264.00 price objective on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in a report on Sunday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Old Dominion Freight Line from $224.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Stephens boosted their price target on Old Dominion Freight Line from $240.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $252.11.

ODFL traded down $1.89 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $271.93. 3,141 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 569,161. Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. has a twelve month low of $176.34 and a twelve month high of $276.09. The firm has a market cap of $31.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a current ratio of 2.72. The business’s 50 day moving average is $257.39.

Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The transportation company reported $2.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.17 by $0.14. Old Dominion Freight Line had a net margin of 18.80% and a return on equity of 26.30%. On average, analysts forecast that Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. will post 8.36 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.29%. Old Dominion Freight Line’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.08%.

Old Dominion Freight Line Profile

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc operates as a less-than-truckload (LTL) motor carrier in the United States and North America. It provides regional, inter-regional, and national LTL services, including expedited transportation. The company also offers various value-added services, such as container drayage, truckload brokerage, and supply chain consulting.

