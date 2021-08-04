Hedeker Wealth LLC Sells 872 Shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Hedeker Wealth LLC lessened its position in shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,854 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 872 shares during the quarter. Hedeker Wealth LLC’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $2,092,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Medtronic by 26.5% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 13,070,609 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,544,031,000 after buying an additional 2,735,614 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Medtronic by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 21,957,284 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $2,593,814,000 after purchasing an additional 1,417,008 shares in the last quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 765.0% in the first quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 1,508,260 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $178,171,000 after buying an additional 1,333,893 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 300.3% during the first quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC now owns 1,504,367 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $177,711,000 after buying an additional 1,128,561 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Redmile Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Medtronic in the 1st quarter valued at $115,662,000. Institutional investors own 79.47% of the company’s stock.

Get Medtronic alerts:

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Medtronic from $134.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Medtronic from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $143.00 price objective (up previously from $133.00) on shares of Medtronic in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Argus raised their target price on Medtronic from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, Barclays started coverage on Medtronic in a research report on Monday, May 24th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $145.00 price objective on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $135.48.

In other news, EVP Brett A. Wall sold 2,473 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.07, for a total transaction of $316,717.11. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, EVP John R. Liddicoat sold 34,656 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.65, for a total transaction of $4,389,182.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 49,349 shares of company stock valued at $6,236,241. 0.52% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:MDT traded down $2.02 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $129.44. The company had a trading volume of 61,665 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,538,914. Medtronic plc has a twelve month low of $95.97 and a twelve month high of $132.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $173.95 billion, a PE ratio of 49.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a current ratio of 2.65, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $126.19.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The medical technology company reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.08. Medtronic had a return on equity of 11.82% and a net margin of 11.98%. The company had revenue of $8.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.13 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.58 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 36.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Medtronic plc will post 5.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 16th. Investors of record on Friday, June 25th were issued a $0.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 24th. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.95%. This is a positive change from Medtronic’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58.

About Medtronic

Medtronic Plc is a medical technology company, which engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of device-based medical therapies and services. It operates through the following segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group; Minimally Invasive Technologies Group; Restorative Therapies Group; and Diabetes Group.

Further Reading: Fundamental Analysis – How It Helps Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Medtronic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medtronic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.