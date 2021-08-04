Hedeker Wealth LLC Takes Position in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ)

Hedeker Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 9,084 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,124,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Welch & Forbes LLC grew its position in Constellation Brands by 2.7% in the second quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 57,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,561,000 after acquiring an additional 1,504 shares during the period. Meridian Financial Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Constellation Brands by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Meridian Financial Partners LLC now owns 3,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $747,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. TIAA FSB bought a new stake in shares of Constellation Brands in the 2nd quarter worth about $8,060,000. Spirit of America Management Corp NY grew its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands by 333.3% in the 2nd quarter. Spirit of America Management Corp NY now owns 650 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its holdings in Constellation Brands by 53.3% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 3,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $928,000 after purchasing an additional 1,379 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.68% of the company’s stock.

Get Constellation Brands alerts:

In other Constellation Brands news, Director James A. Jr. Sabia sold 12,120 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.05, for a total value of $2,897,286.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 58,044 shares in the company, valued at $13,875,418.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 15.64% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Constellation Brands stock traded down $1.06 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $220.28. 5,686 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 820,636. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.31 billion, a PE ratio of 34.69, a PEG ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 1.21. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $230.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 0.94. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a 52 week low of $160.63 and a 52 week high of $244.75.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, June 29th. The company reported $2.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.35 by ($0.02). Constellation Brands had a return on equity of 14.99% and a net margin of 13.47%. The firm had revenue of $2.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.02 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.30 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 10.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.76 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 9th. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.38%. Constellation Brands’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.49%.

STZ has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Constellation Brands from $262.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Constellation Brands from $223.00 to $242.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Constellation Brands in a research note on Sunday, June 6th. MKM Partners increased their target price on Constellation Brands from $216.00 to $226.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Constellation Brands from $295.00 to $298.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $256.43.

Constellation Brands Company Profile

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, markets, and sells beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. It provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Premier, Corona Familiar, Corona Light, Corona Refresca, Corona Hard Seltzer, Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Pacifico, and Victoria brands.

Featured Article: Why do companies engage in swaps?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ).

Receive News & Ratings for Constellation Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Constellation Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.