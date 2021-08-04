Heidelberger Druckmaschinen Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:HDD) Given a €2.20 Price Target by Baader Bank Analysts

Heidelberger Druckmaschinen Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:HDD) has been assigned a €2.20 ($2.59) price objective by Baader Bank in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Baader Bank’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 13.75% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. DZ Bank restated a “sell” rating on shares of Heidelberger Druckmaschinen Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Warburg Research set a €2.20 ($2.59) target price on Heidelberger Druckmaschinen Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Wednesday.

Shares of HDD opened at €1.93 ($2.28) on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of €1.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 248.75. The stock has a market cap of $588.59 million and a PE ratio of -13.72. Heidelberger Druckmaschinen Aktiengesellschaft has a 1 year low of €0.47 ($0.55) and a 1 year high of €2.17 ($2.55).

Heidelberger Druckmaschinen Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, sells, and deals in printing press and other print media industry products in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia/Pacific, Eastern Europe, North America, and South America. It operates through Heidelberg Digital Technology, Heidelberg Lifecycle Solutions, and Heidelberg Financial Services segments.

