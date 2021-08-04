Heidelberger Druckmaschinen Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:HDD) Given a €2.20 Price Target by Baader Bank Analysts

Heidelberger Druckmaschinen Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:HDD) has been assigned a €2.20 ($2.59) price objective by Baader Bank in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Baader Bank’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 13.75% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. DZ Bank restated a “sell” rating on shares of Heidelberger Druckmaschinen Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Warburg Research set a €2.20 ($2.59) target price on Heidelberger Druckmaschinen Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Wednesday.

Shares of HDD opened at €1.93 ($2.28) on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of €1.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 248.75. The stock has a market cap of $588.59 million and a PE ratio of -13.72. Heidelberger Druckmaschinen Aktiengesellschaft has a 1 year low of €0.47 ($0.55) and a 1 year high of €2.17 ($2.55).

About Heidelberger Druckmaschinen Aktiengesellschaft

Heidelberger Druckmaschinen Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, sells, and deals in printing press and other print media industry products in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia/Pacific, Eastern Europe, North America, and South America. It operates through Heidelberg Digital Technology, Heidelberg Lifecycle Solutions, and Heidelberg Financial Services segments.

