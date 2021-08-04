Heidelberger Druckmaschinen Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:HDD) PT Set at €2.20 by Warburg Research

Heidelberger Druckmaschinen Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:HDD) received a €2.20 ($2.59) price target from investment analysts at Warburg Research in a report released on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Warburg Research’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 13.75% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, DZ Bank reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Heidelberger Druckmaschinen Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th.

Shares of HDD opened at €1.93 ($2.28) on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $588.59 million and a PE ratio of -13.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 248.75. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is €1.91. Heidelberger Druckmaschinen Aktiengesellschaft has a twelve month low of €0.47 ($0.55) and a twelve month high of €2.17 ($2.55).

Heidelberger Druckmaschinen Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, sells, and deals in printing press and other print media industry products in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia/Pacific, Eastern Europe, North America, and South America. It operates through Heidelberg Digital Technology, Heidelberg Lifecycle Solutions, and Heidelberg Financial Services segments.

