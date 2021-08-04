Heidelberger Druckmaschinen Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:HDD) PT Set at €2.20 by Warburg Research

Heidelberger Druckmaschinen Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:HDD) received a €2.20 ($2.59) price target from investment analysts at Warburg Research in a report released on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Warburg Research’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 13.75% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, DZ Bank reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Heidelberger Druckmaschinen Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th.

Shares of HDD opened at €1.93 ($2.28) on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $588.59 million and a PE ratio of -13.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 248.75. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is €1.91. Heidelberger Druckmaschinen Aktiengesellschaft has a twelve month low of €0.47 ($0.55) and a twelve month high of €2.17 ($2.55).

Heidelberger Druckmaschinen Aktiengesellschaft Company Profile

Heidelberger Druckmaschinen Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, sells, and deals in printing press and other print media industry products in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia/Pacific, Eastern Europe, North America, and South America. It operates through Heidelberg Digital Technology, Heidelberg Lifecycle Solutions, and Heidelberg Financial Services segments.

