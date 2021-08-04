Helix Energy Solutions Group (NYSE:HLX) Trading Down 6.4%

Shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc. (NYSE:HLX) dropped 6.4% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $3.95 and last traded at $3.95. Approximately 3,986 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 2,195,013 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.22.

HLX has been the topic of several research reports. Piper Sandler lowered Helix Energy Solutions Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $5.30 to $4.50 in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Helix Energy Solutions Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. TheStreet raised Helix Energy Solutions Group from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, Bank of America lowered Helix Energy Solutions Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. Helix Energy Solutions Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.33.

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $5.37. The company has a market cap of $609.19 million, a P/E ratio of 204.50 and a beta of 3.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Helix Energy Solutions Group (NYSE:HLX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.09). Helix Energy Solutions Group had a return on equity of 0.17% and a net margin of 1.78%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.04 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc. will post -0.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO Scott Andrew Sparks sold 34,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.98, for a total transaction of $207,506.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in Helix Energy Solutions Group in the 1st quarter valued at $69,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its position in Helix Energy Solutions Group by 22.2% in the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 15,918 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 2,887 shares during the last quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group in the 1st quarter worth $80,000. Axiom Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group in the 1st quarter worth $102,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group in the 1st quarter worth $116,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.17% of the company’s stock.

Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc, an offshore energy services company, provides specialty services to the offshore energy industry primarily in Brazil, the Gulf of Mexico, North Sea, the Asia Pacific, and West Africa regions. The company operates through three segments: Well Intervention, Robotics, and Production Facilities.

