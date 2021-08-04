HempCoin (THC) Market Capitalization Achieves $2.49 Million

HempCoin (CURRENCY:THC) traded up 3.5% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on August 4th. One HempCoin coin can now be bought for $0.0095 or 0.00000024 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. HempCoin has a total market capitalization of $2.49 million and approximately $1,376.00 worth of HempCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, HempCoin has traded 10.6% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $39,521.10 or 1.00016603 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.83 or 0.00032464 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.47 or 0.00006251 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.90 or 0.00070604 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded up 12.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000842 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.59 or 0.00011624 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002532 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 17.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000686 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded up 13% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0528 or 0.00000134 BTC.

HempCoin Profile

THC is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 9th, 2014. HempCoin’s total supply is 262,913,590 coins and its circulating supply is 262,778,440 coins. The official website for HempCoin is hempcoin.org . The Reddit community for HempCoin is /r/thehempcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . HempCoin’s official Twitter account is @TheHempCoin . The official message board for HempCoin is medium.com/the-center-branch

According to CryptoCompare, “The Hempcoin is a Scrypt Proof of Work/Proof of Stake cryptocurrency for the hemp community. 7.14.2019 – THC's Migration to an asset chain of Komodo is LIVE. For ANY Support please join the Discord. “

Buying and Selling HempCoin

