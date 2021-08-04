Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC) Shares Sold by Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC) by 56.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 21,752 shares of the company’s stock after selling 28,141 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Henry Schein were worth $1,506,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pinebridge Investments L.P. bought a new position in Henry Schein in the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Certified Advisory Corp bought a new position in Henry Schein in the 1st quarter valued at about $49,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA bought a new position in shares of Henry Schein during the 1st quarter valued at about $83,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Henry Schein during the 1st quarter valued at about $85,000. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. boosted its position in shares of Henry Schein by 52.4% during the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 1,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 439 shares in the last quarter. 93.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Henry Schein alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Henry Schein from $89.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Barrington Research raised their price objective on shares of Henry Schein from $80.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Henry Schein from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $77.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, April 30th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Henry Schein from $79.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Henry Schein from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $88.25.

NASDAQ HSIC opened at $80.37 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $76.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.90. Henry Schein, Inc. has a 52-week low of $56.31 and a 52-week high of $83.45.

Henry Schein (NASDAQ:HSIC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $2.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.87 billion. Henry Schein had a net margin of 4.14% and a return on equity of 12.18%. Henry Schein’s revenue for the quarter was up 76.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Henry Schein, Inc. will post 4.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Henry Schein declared that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Thursday, May 13th that permits the company to repurchase $400.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to reacquire up to 3.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, EVP Gerald A. Benjamin sold 7,227 shares of Henry Schein stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.08, for a total value of $593,192.16. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 114,587 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,405,300.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Steven Paladino sold 22,658 shares of Henry Schein stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.62, for a total transaction of $1,826,687.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 144,615 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,658,861.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 69,895 shares of company stock worth $5,633,832. Insiders own 0.93% of the company’s stock.

About Henry Schein

Henry Schein, Inc provides health care products and services to dental practitioners and laboratories, physician practices, government, institutional health care clinics, and other alternate care clinics worldwide. It operates in two segments, Health Care Distribution, and Technology and Value-Added Services.

Further Reading: Are 12b-1 Fees Affecting Your Mutual Fund Performance?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HSIC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC).

Receive News & Ratings for Henry Schein Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Henry Schein and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.