HeroNode (HER) Market Cap Achieves $200,407.50

HeroNode (CURRENCY:HER) traded up 3.5% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on August 4th. Over the last week, HeroNode has traded down 0.9% against the dollar. HeroNode has a market capitalization of $200,407.50 and approximately $25.00 worth of HeroNode was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One HeroNode coin can now be bought for $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002556 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $23.29 or 0.00059511 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00002694 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $6.12 or 0.00015628 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002558 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $321.40 or 0.00821350 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $36.38 or 0.00092984 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.21 or 0.00041435 BTC.

About HeroNode

HeroNode is a coin. It launched on May 2nd, 2018. HeroNode’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,104,440,665 coins. The Reddit community for HeroNode is /r/HeroNodeOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . HeroNode’s official Twitter account is @hero_node . The official website for HeroNode is heronode.io . The official message board for HeroNode is medium.com/@hero_node

According to CryptoCompare, “Hero Node is a blockchain based ecosystem for dApps, allowing development without the need to understand the complicated blockchain underlying technology. Hero Node utilizes the Hero Protocol to integrate different public blockchains and build a cross-blockchain, cross-development solution for dApps. Hero Node will also build a fully decentralized node network which contains multiple kinds of public chain and IPFS storage to support fully decentralized applications. HER is an ERC20 token that serves as a currency on the HeroNode ecosystem. “

Buying and Selling HeroNode

