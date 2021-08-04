Hertz Network Price Reaches $0.0003 (HTZ)

Hertz Network (CURRENCY:HTZ) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on August 4th. Hertz Network has a market cap of $1.53 million and approximately $111,992.00 worth of Hertz Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Hertz Network has traded 0.7% lower against the dollar. One Hertz Network coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002547 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00001845 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $18.72 or 0.00047664 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $39.97 or 0.00101792 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $56.49 or 0.00143870 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $39,337.42 or 1.00178844 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00002690 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $331.99 or 0.00845476 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Hertz Network’s total supply is 29,037,301,331 coins and its circulating supply is 5,238,410,649 coins. Hertz Network’s official Twitter account is @hertz_network

