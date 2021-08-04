Heska Co. (NASDAQ:HSKA) Stock Position Decreased by Manning & Napier Group LLC

Manning & Napier Group LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Heska Co. (NASDAQ:HSKA) by 9.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 77,796 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 7,734 shares during the period. Manning & Napier Group LLC owned 0.75% of Heska worth $17,870,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Heska by 18.1% during the 1st quarter. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC now owns 51,551 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $8,684,000 after buying an additional 7,890 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Heska by 605.4% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 46,747 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $7,875,000 after purchasing an additional 40,120 shares during the last quarter. Maryland Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Heska in the first quarter valued at approximately $424,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new position in shares of Heska in the first quarter valued at approximately $708,000. Finally, Woodline Partners LP bought a new position in shares of Heska in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,762,000. 94.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Heska news, COO Nancy Wisnewski sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.87, for a total value of $989,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 59,998 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,871,804.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Sharon J. Larson sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.00, for a total transaction of $615,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 10,501 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,152,705. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 8.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on HSKA shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Heska from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. Guggenheim raised shares of Heska from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $280.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Alliance Global Partners increased their target price on shares of Heska from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Heska from $240.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $242.67.

Shares of NASDAQ:HSKA opened at $254.26 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 8.54, a quick ratio of 7.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The stock has a market cap of $2.65 billion, a P/E ratio of -299.13 and a beta of 1.68. Heska Co. has a 52 week low of $87.62 and a 52 week high of $261.82. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $226.77.

Heska (NASDAQ:HSKA) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The medical research company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.13. Heska had a negative net margin of 3.19% and a positive return on equity of 0.77%. The company had revenue of $64.93 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $56.82 million. The company’s revenue was up 42.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Heska Co. will post 0.4 EPS for the current year.

About Heska

Heska Corporation manufactures, sells, and markets veterinary diagnostic and specialty products for canine and feline healthcare markets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Australia, France, Germany, Italy, Malaysia, Spain, and Switzerland. The company offers Element DC and Element DC5x veterinary chemistry analyzers for blood chemistry and electrolyte analysis; Element HT5 and scil Vet abc Plus +TM veterinary hematology analyzers to measure blood cell and platelet count, and hemoglobin levels; Element POC blood gas and electrolyte analyzers; Element i immunodiagnostic analyzers; Element COAG veterinary analyzers; and IV infusion pumps.

