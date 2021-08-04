Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the eighteen analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation and eight have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $15.79.

Several equities analysts recently commented on HPE shares. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Hewlett Packard Enterprise in a research report on Monday, May 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Evercore ISI upgraded Hewlett Packard Enterprise from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $16.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Sunday, July 25th. Barclays raised their target price on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $18.00 price objective on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in a research report on Friday, July 2nd.

Shares of NYSE:HPE opened at $14.85 on Wednesday. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a 1-year low of $8.28 and a 1-year high of $16.74. The firm has a market cap of $19.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.31, a PEG ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.20. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $14.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.76.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 31st. The technology company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $6.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.61 billion. Hewlett Packard Enterprise had a return on equity of 8.51% and a net margin of 2.35%. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.22 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Hewlett Packard Enterprise will post 0.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 16th were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 15th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.23%. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s payout ratio is currently 35.56%.

In other Hewlett Packard Enterprise news, Director Gary M. Reiner sold 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.98, for a total value of $1,198,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Thomas E. Black, Jr. sold 11,155 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.64, for a total value of $174,464.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 16,512 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $258,247.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 155,634 shares of company stock valued at $2,501,592. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ingalls & Snyder LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise during the second quarter worth about $518,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 23.4% during the second quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 410,032 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,978,000 after buying an additional 77,795 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 0.7% during the second quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 664,686 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,691,000 after buying an additional 4,879 shares during the period. WESPAC Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise during the second quarter worth about $566,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 2.1% during the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 1,539,708 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $22,449,000 after buying an additional 30,934 shares during the period. 80.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company provides solutions that allow customers to capture, analyze, and act upon data seamlessly. The company offers general purpose servers for multi-workload computing and workload-optimized servers; HPE ProLiant rack and tower servers; HPE BladeSystem, HPE Synergy, and HPE ProLiant; storage solutions; and solutions for secondary workloads and traditional tape, storage networking, and disk products, such as HPE Modular Storage Arrays and HPE XP.

