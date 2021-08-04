HgCapital Trust (LON:HGT) Hits New 52-Week High at $408.85

HgCapital Trust Plc (LON:HGT) hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as GBX 408.85 ($5.34) and last traded at GBX 404.47 ($5.28), with a volume of 48628 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 405 ($5.29).

The stock has a market cap of £1.77 billion and a P/E ratio of 6.71. The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 358.68.

In related news, insider Richard J. Brooman acquired 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 338 ($4.42) per share, for a total transaction of £11,830 ($15,455.97). Also, insider Jim Strang acquired 37,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 338 ($4.42) per share, for a total transaction of £126,750 ($165,599.69).

HgCapital Trust plc is an investment trust company. The Company’s investment objective is to provide shareholders with consistent long-term capital appreciation in excess of the Financial Times and the London Stock Exchange (FTSE) All-Share Index by investing in unquoted companies. It invests primarily in technology and technology-enabled services across Europe.

