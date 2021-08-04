Highland Gold Mining Limited (HGM.L) (LON:HGM) Share Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Highland Gold Mining Limited (HGM.L) (LON:HGM)’s stock price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 0 ($0.00) and traded as high as GBX 302.60 ($3.95). Highland Gold Mining Limited (HGM.L) shares last traded at GBX 299.60 ($3.91), with a volume of 3,141,119 shares trading hands.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.80, a current ratio of 3.86 and a quick ratio of 1.95. The company has a market cap of £1.09 billion and a P/E ratio of 6.47. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 299.60.

Highland Gold Mining Limited (HGM.L) Company Profile (LON:HGM)

Highland Gold Mining Limited engages in the gold mining operations in Russia and Kyrgyzstan. The company explores for gold, silver, zinc, and lead. The company's Gold Production of Khabarovsk Region segment holds 100% interests in the Mnogovershinnoye mine, which is located in the Nikolaevsk area of the Khabarovsk Territory in the far-east of Russia; and the Belaya Gora, which is located in the Khabarovsk region, Russia.

