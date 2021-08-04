Hillenbrand (NYSE:HI) Releases Q4 2021 Earnings Guidance

Hillenbrand (NYSE:HI) issued an update on its fourth quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.820-$0.920 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.870. The company issued revenue guidance of $713 million-$738 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $709.13 million.

Shares of HI stock traded down $1.00 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $43.80. 191,121 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 376,655. Hillenbrand has a 12-month low of $26.35 and a 12-month high of $52.84. The firm has a market cap of $3.30 billion, a PE ratio of 19.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.53. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $44.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.43.

Hillenbrand (NYSE:HI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.07. Hillenbrand had a net margin of 6.31% and a return on equity of 23.11%. The firm had revenue of $722.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $707.05 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.53 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Hillenbrand will post 3.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 16th were issued a $0.215 dividend. This represents a $0.86 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 15th. Hillenbrand’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.96%.

Hillenbrand Company Profile

Hillenbrand, Inc operates as a diversified industrial company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Advanced Process Solutions, Molding Technology Solutions, and Batesville. The Advanced Process Solutions segment designs, engineers, manufactures, markets, and services process and material handling equipment and systems comprising compounding, extrusion, and material handling equipment, and equipment system design; screening and separating equipment; flow control solutions; and size reduction equipment for various industries, including plastics, food and pharmaceuticals, chemicals, fertilizers, minerals and mining, energy, wastewater treatment, forest products, and other general industrials.

