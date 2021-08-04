Hillenbrand (NYSE:HI) Updates Q4 Earnings Guidance

Hillenbrand (NYSE:HI) issued an update on its fourth quarter earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.82-$0.92 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.86. The company issued revenue guidance of $713-$738 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $709.13 million.Hillenbrand also updated its Q4 2021 guidance to $0.820-$0.920 EPS.

Shares of Hillenbrand stock traded down $1.00 on Wednesday, hitting $43.80. 190,949 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 376,655. Hillenbrand has a one year low of $26.35 and a one year high of $52.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $44.32. The company has a market cap of $3.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.53.

Get Hillenbrand alerts:

Hillenbrand (NYSE:HI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $722.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $707.05 million. Hillenbrand had a return on equity of 23.11% and a net margin of 6.31%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.53 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Hillenbrand will post 3.55 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 16th were issued a $0.215 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 15th. This represents a $0.86 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.96%. Hillenbrand’s payout ratio is currently 26.96%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Hillenbrand from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th.

Hillenbrand Company Profile

Hillenbrand, Inc operates as a diversified industrial company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Advanced Process Solutions, Molding Technology Solutions, and Batesville. The Advanced Process Solutions segment designs, engineers, manufactures, markets, and services process and material handling equipment and systems comprising compounding, extrusion, and material handling equipment, and equipment system design; screening and separating equipment; flow control solutions; and size reduction equipment for various industries, including plastics, food and pharmaceuticals, chemicals, fertilizers, minerals and mining, energy, wastewater treatment, forest products, and other general industrials.

Recommended Story: What are Closed-End Mutual Funds?

Receive News & Ratings for Hillenbrand Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hillenbrand and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.