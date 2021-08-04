Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the nineteen research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $119.33.

HLT has been the subject of a number of research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $113.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $110.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Truist Securities raised their price objective on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $116.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Hilton Worldwide in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Hilton Worldwide from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $141.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, July 30th.

Get Hilton Worldwide alerts:

Hilton Worldwide stock opened at $126.08 on Wednesday. Hilton Worldwide has a twelve month low of $74.47 and a twelve month high of $136.89. The company’s 50 day moving average is $125.36. The company has a market cap of $35.12 billion, a P/E ratio of -124.83 and a beta of 1.33.

Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.22. Hilton Worldwide had a negative net margin of 6.98% and a negative return on equity of 10.48%. The firm had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.31 billion. On average, equities research analysts predict that Hilton Worldwide will post 1.8 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new position in shares of Hilton Worldwide during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Assetmark Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 60.6% during the 1st quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Hilton Worldwide during the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd grew its holdings in Hilton Worldwide by 186.1% in the 1st quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 412 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 268 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vigilant Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Hilton Worldwide in the 2nd quarter worth $52,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.58% of the company’s stock.

About Hilton Worldwide

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc, a hospitality company, owns, leases, manages, develops, and franchises hotels and resorts. It operates through two segments, Management and Franchise, and Ownership. The company engages in the hotel management and licensing of its brands. It operates hotels under the Waldorf Astoria Hotels & Resorts, LXR Hotels & Resorts, Conrad Hotels & Resorts, Canopy by Hilton, Tempo by Hilton, Motto by Hilton, Signia by Hilton, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, Curio Collection by Hilton, DoubleTree by Hilton, Tapestry Collection by Hilton, Embassy Suites by Hilton, Hilton Garden Inn, Hampton by Hilton, Tru by Hilton, Homewood Suites by Hilton, Home2 Suites by Hilton, and Hilton Grand Vacations.

Read More: Guidelines for Successful Channel Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Hilton Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hilton Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.