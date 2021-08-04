Hims & Hers Health (HIMS) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Hims & Hers Health (NYSE:HIMS) will be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, August 11th. Analysts expect Hims & Hers Health to post earnings of ($0.13) per share for the quarter. Hims & Hers Health has set its Q2 2021 guidance at – EPS.Persons that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Hims & Hers Health (NYSE:HIMS) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 17th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $52.31 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48.74 million. On average, analysts expect Hims & Hers Health to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

HIMS opened at $8.17 on Wednesday. Hims & Hers Health has a 1-year low of $7.77 and a 1-year high of $25.40. The business has a 50-day moving average of $10.99. The company has a market cap of $1.57 billion, a P/E ratio of -35.52 and a beta of -0.13.

In related news, CFO Spencer Lee sold 44,062 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.56, for a total value of $465,294.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Andrew Dudum sold 196,553 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.56, for a total transaction of $2,075,599.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 324,280 shares of company stock valued at $3,498,737. Company insiders own 43.70% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Hims & Hers Health stock. Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in shares of Hims & Hers Health, Inc. (NYSE:HIMS) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 12,470 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $165,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.00% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Hims & Hers Health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Hims & Hers Health from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Truist Financial assumed coverage on shares of Hims & Hers Health in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Hims & Hers Health in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $12.00 target price for the company. Finally, Truist assumed coverage on shares of Hims & Hers Health in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. They set a “hold” rating and a $12.00 target price for the company. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.71.

Hims & Hers Health Company Profile

Hims & Hers Health, Inc operates a multi-specialty telehealth platform that connects consumers to licensed healthcare professionals. The company offers a range of health and wellness products and services available for purchase on its websites directly by customers. It provides prescription medication on a recurring basis and ongoing care from healthcare providers; and over-the-counter drug and device products, as well as cosmetics and supplement products, primarily focusing on wellness, sexual health, skincare, and hair care.

