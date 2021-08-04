Hiscox (LON:HSX) Price Target Increased to GBX 1,000 by Analysts at Royal Bank of Canada

Hiscox (LON:HSX) had its price target boosted by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from GBX 925 ($12.09) to GBX 1,000 ($13.07) in a research report issued on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage presently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price points to a potential upside of 9.00% from the company’s current price.

HSX has been the subject of several other reports. Barclays raised their target price on Hiscox from GBX 898 ($11.73) to GBX 916 ($11.97) and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Berenberg Bank raised their target price on Hiscox from GBX 973 ($12.71) to GBX 1,000 ($13.07) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Shore Capital restated an “under review” rating on shares of Hiscox in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Hiscox from GBX 1,075 ($14.04) to GBX 885 ($11.56) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 972.63 ($12.71).

Hiscox stock traded down GBX 5 ($0.07) during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching GBX 917.40 ($11.99). 1,264,309 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 754,927. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.73, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 840. Hiscox has a twelve month low of GBX 678.45 ($8.86) and a twelve month high of GBX 1,120 ($14.63). The firm has a market cap of £3.18 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.92.

In other Hiscox news, insider Roberts S. Childs purchased 6,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 818 ($10.69) per share, with a total value of £52,352 ($68,398.22). Also, insider Colin D. Keogh bought 1,651 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 805 ($10.52) per share, for a total transaction of £13,290.55 ($17,364.19).

Hiscox Ltd, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and reinsurance services in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Hiscox Retail, Hiscox London Market, Hiscox Re & ILS, and Corporate Centre. It provides commercial insurance for small-and medium-sized businesses, household, media, events and entertainment, high net worth personal lines, fine art, and luxury motor through brokers, other insurers, and distribution partners, as well as directly to businesses online and telephone.

